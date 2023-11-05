Royce & Associates LP Has $105.09 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,629 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises approximately 1.0% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $105,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

