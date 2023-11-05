Royce & Associates LP Has $35.57 Million Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.13% of FTAI Aviation worth $35,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of FTAI opened at $39.48 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.