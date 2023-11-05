Royce & Associates LP Has $35.57 Million Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.13% of FTAI Aviation worth $35,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $39.48 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.