Royce & Associates LP Has $44.47 Million Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280,540 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.34% of Assured Guaranty worth $44,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,977 shares of company stock worth $2,987,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

