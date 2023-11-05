Royce & Associates LP Has $50.76 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $50,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $220.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $254.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $387.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,380 shares of company stock worth $1,265,846 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

