Royce & Associates LP Has $86.11 Million Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,843 shares during the quarter. Innospec comprises about 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.45% of Innospec worth $86,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 226.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day moving average is $101.57.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $480.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.97 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

