Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,626 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 7.96% of International General Insurance worth $33,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International General Insurance by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $11.12 on Friday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.14.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 1.60%.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

