Royce & Associates LP Purchases 100,895 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.68% of Leonardo DRS worth $30,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 501.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,208,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 852.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,313,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,720 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,539 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter worth about $20,497,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth about $17,507,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of DRS stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.90. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.51 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

