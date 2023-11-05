Royce & Associates LP Purchases 10,909 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for approximately 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.11% of SEI Investments worth $87,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $2,597,566.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at $494,772,922.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

