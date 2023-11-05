Royce & Associates LP Purchases 4,241 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.46% of Morningstar worth $38,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 90.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 70.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $262.35 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $265.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.03 and its 200-day moving average is $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,043 shares of company stock worth $23,420,370. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

