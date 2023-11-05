Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,228 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 7.57% of Movado Group worth $44,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOV opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

MOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

