Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,725 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Encore Wire accounts for approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.26% of Encore Wire worth $70,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 572,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Encore Wire by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,901,000 after buying an additional 262,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,846,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 118,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,394,000 after buying an additional 91,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $188.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.54. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $206.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

