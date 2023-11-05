Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,927 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Valmont Industries accounts for approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $65,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMI opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

