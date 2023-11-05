Royce & Associates LP Sells 8,505 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $36,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of KLIC opened at $45.18 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.