Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,917 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.79% of Huntsman worth $37,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

