RumbleON (RMBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect RumbleON to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $382.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.42 million. On average, analysts expect RumbleON to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RumbleON Stock Up 3.5 %

RMBL opened at $6.53 on Friday. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RMBL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on RumbleON from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RumbleON from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on RumbleON from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleON

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

