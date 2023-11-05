Safe Bulkers (SB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SB opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

