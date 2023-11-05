Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $425.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $412.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAIA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $414.12.

Saia Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $388.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.62. Saia has a 12-month low of $197.83 and a 12-month high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

