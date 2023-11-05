Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Position Cut by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $53.36 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,267,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $75,389.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,279.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at $56,267,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

