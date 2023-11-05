Savant Capital LLC Acquires 38 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,732,594. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $952.84 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $925.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $930.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

