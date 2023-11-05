Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $203.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.