Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in GSK by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,651,000 after acquiring an additional 515,951 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,253,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,560,000 after acquiring an additional 532,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in GSK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 673,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

