Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of A opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.