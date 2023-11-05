Savant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after buying an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

