Savant Capital LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

