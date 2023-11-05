Savant Capital LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.