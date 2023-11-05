Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $77.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. William Blair assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,757,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,912 shares of company stock worth $18,596,893 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.