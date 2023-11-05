Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 149,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Biogen by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 3.2 %

BIIB opened at $249.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.18 and its 200-day moving average is $277.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

