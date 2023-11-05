Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,341,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $650,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSB opened at $43.75 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
