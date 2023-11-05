Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 902 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,900,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 789,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,410,000 after buying an additional 79,263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $442.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.25 and a 200-day moving average of $424.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

