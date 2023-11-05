Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.