Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $250.91 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

