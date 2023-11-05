Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

