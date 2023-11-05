Savant Capital LLC Sells 456 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

