Savant Capital LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Down 0.7 %

TDW stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.45 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $100,037.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,824,429.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

