Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $68.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

