Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $266.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.52. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $256.33 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.