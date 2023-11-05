Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $70.25 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

