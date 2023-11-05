Second Half Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 4.6 %

RCL stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

