Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $238.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $203.75 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.52 and its 200-day moving average is $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

