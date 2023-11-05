Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $269,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $267.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.16 and its 200-day moving average is $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

