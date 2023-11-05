Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $343,000 in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,588,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 46,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.84. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,681,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,254,316.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,500 over the last three months. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

