Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $423,000 in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $95.63.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Wolfspeed’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WOLF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

