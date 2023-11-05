Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

