Second Half Financial Partners LLC Purchases 813 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

