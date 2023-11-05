Second Half Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $706,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $112.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.49, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.