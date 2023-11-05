Second Half Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.