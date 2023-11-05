Second Half Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,661 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $39.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

