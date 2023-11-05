Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

