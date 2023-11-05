Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $293.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.69 and a 200 day moving average of $288.28. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.89 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

