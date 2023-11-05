Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Secret has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $11,314.31 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00140680 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00039683 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002903 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00371692 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,245.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

