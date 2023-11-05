Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Select Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Water Solutions to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $922.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Water Solutions will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,024 shares in the company, valued at $740,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 189.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

